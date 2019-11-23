Domingue will protect the home goal Saturday versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue made his first appearance with the Devils on Friday, stopping all five shots he faced in relief of MacKenzie Blackwood. With the Devils playing a back-to-back, Domingue will get a chance to start. The 27-year-old posted a 21-5-0 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 26 games with the Lightning last season. He figures to remain as the usual backup for most games, which will cause him to have very little fantasy value.