Domingue will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home matchup with Montreal, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Stars, allowing three goals on 31 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's 13-9-3 on the road this year.