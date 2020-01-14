Devils' Louis Domingue: Making third straight start
Domingue will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus Toronto, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Domingue has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Capitals and Lightning while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .967 save percentage. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his fourth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a sputtering Maple Leafs team that's lost three consecutive contests.
