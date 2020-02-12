Domingue stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

A three-goal second period by Florida put the game out of reach for New Jersey, and handed Domingue his fourth losing decision (0-2-2) in his last five outings. The 27-year-old now has a rough 3.74 GAA and .882 save percentage on the season, and with MacKenzie Blackwood locked in since the All-Star break, Domingue isn't likely to see much work in the short term.