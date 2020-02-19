Domingue stopped 36 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.

Domingue was arguably still the Devils' best player in the contest, but the lack of goal support caught up to him in the end. He's now gone five starts without a win (0-3-2) with 20 goals allowed in that span. For the season, the 27-year-old dropped to 3-8-2 with a 3.79 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 16 appearances. Despite the struggles, Domingue is splitting time with MacKenzie Blackwood pretty evenly in February -- expect the latter to start Thursday's game against the Sharks.