The Devils placed Domingue (not injury related) on waivers Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

All signs point to Domingue being moved prior to Monday's trade deadline. The 27-year-old backstop is being held out of Thursday's game against San Jose for "precautionary reasons," which means New Jersey doesn't want to risk him damaging his value by suffering an injury in a meaningless match. Domingue will sit as a healthy scratch until the Devils are able to find a suitable trade partner.