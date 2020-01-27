Domingue (lower body) will be in the lineup against Ottawa on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, though MacKenzie Blackwood gets the start.

Domingue was held out versus Columbus on Jan. 18 prior to the All-Star break but appears to be ready to man the bench Monday. With Blackwood fully fit as well, the 27-year-old Domingue figures to take on the backup role in New Jersey, though he could see additional minutes down the stretch if Blackwood struggles.