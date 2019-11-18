The Devils recalled Domingue from AHL Binghamton on Monday.

This move will surely draw some intrigue considering the Devils haven't revealed an injury to either MacKenzie Blackwood or Cory Schneider. Blackwood has been impressive lately while Schneider is 0-4-1 this season with a putrid .852 save percentage. The Devils may be planning to afford Domingue a start when they play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, as the 27-year-old showed potential with the Lightning last season, posting a .908 save percentage and 21-5-0 record.