Domingue yielded six goals on 37 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

Domingue did not have an easy time in the game, which was tied at two after just four minutes of play. The 27-year-old dropped to 1-3-0 with a 4.19 GAA and an .858 save percentage in five appearances. Originally brought up in place of a struggling Cory Schneider, Domingue has done little to stabilize the Devils' backup goalie position behind MacKenzie Blackwood. However, Schneider has allowed 13 goals over three appearances with AHL Binghamton, so Domingue will likely remain with the big club for the foreseeable future.