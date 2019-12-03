Devils' Louis Domingue: Shellacked in abbreviated start
Dominque gave up five goals and 15 shots and was pulled after the first period of Monday's 7-1 loss to Buffalo.
Yikes. Domingue and his teammates were under siege almost from the drop of the puck as the Sabres scored three times in the opening seven minutes and built a 5-0 lead before the first intermission. That was all for Domingue, who was making his third start since joining the Devils.
