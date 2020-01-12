Domingue will start between the pipes for Sunday's home tilt versus the Lightning, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue will get another opportunity to start, following his dominant win Saturday, in which he stopped 33 of 34 shots against the Capitals. He'll face a tough matchup Sunday, however, facing the top offense in the league in terms of goals per game this year (3.64). With MacKenzie Blackwood (upper body) still sidelined, recent call up Cory Schneider will be trusted with back up duties.