Devils' Louis Domingue: Starting in Buffalo
Domingue will start Monday's game against the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Domingue gets the first half of the team's back-to-back set, which leaves MacKenzie Blackwood as the likely starter Tuesday against Vegas. In three games (two starts) since joining the Devils, Domingue has gone 1-1-0 with 1.76 GAA and .926 save percentage. The numbers look great, but the sample size is much too small to trust.
