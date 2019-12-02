Domingue will start Monday's game against the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue gets the first half of the team's back-to-back set, which leaves MacKenzie Blackwood as the likely starter Tuesday against Vegas. In three games (two starts) since joining the Devils, Domingue has gone 1-1-0 with 1.76 GAA and .926 save percentage. The numbers look great, but the sample size is much too small to trust.