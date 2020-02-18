Domingue will guard the goal during Tuesday's road game versus the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue has struggled mightily in the month of February, suffering four straight losses while posting an ugly 4.23 GAA and .869 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a slumping St. Louis squad that's lost five straight games.