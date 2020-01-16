Domingue will patrol the crease during Thursday's road clash with the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue was awful in his last start Tuesday against Toronto, surrendering five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Cory Schneider in the second period of the eventual 7-4 loss. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a Capitals club that's 14-5-4 at home this year.