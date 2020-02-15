Domingue allowed five goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

Domingue took a fifth-straight loss (0-3-2) in the contest. The 27-year-old dropped to 3-7-2 with a 3.86 GAA and an .878 save percentage in 15 games this season. He's only likely to see spot duties for the rest of the year, with MacKenzie Blackwood as the Devils' established No. 1 option in the crease.