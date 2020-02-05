Devils' Louis Domingue: Succumbs in shootout
Domingue allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.
That's four straight losses for Domingue, two coming after regulation. He now holds a 3-5-2 record in 13 appearances this season. The Devils' netminder has struggled this season and now finds himself sporting a save percentage of .886, making Domingue tough to trust in fantasy.
