Domingue allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.

That's four straight losses for Domingue, two coming after regulation. He now holds a 3-5-2 record in 13 appearances this season. The Devils' netminder has struggled this season and now finds himself sporting a save percentage of .886, making Domingue tough to trust in fantasy.

