Domingue allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Although a very small sample, Domingue had been solid in net prior to Tuesday. He played so well in his first two appearances, though, that he still possesses a .926 save percentage and 1.75 GAA with a 1-1-0 record in three games. Domingue won 21 games in just 26 appearances last season, but that was with the Presidents' Trophy winning Lightning. It will be difficult for Domingue to maintain these numbers and win a lot of games with this Devils team in 2019-20.