Devils' Louis Domingue: Suffers first loss of 2019-20
Domingue allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
Although a very small sample, Domingue had been solid in net prior to Tuesday. He played so well in his first two appearances, though, that he still possesses a .926 save percentage and 1.75 GAA with a 1-1-0 record in three games. Domingue won 21 games in just 26 appearances last season, but that was with the Presidents' Trophy winning Lightning. It will be difficult for Domingue to maintain these numbers and win a lot of games with this Devils team in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.