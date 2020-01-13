Devils' Louis Domingue: Takes down former team
Domingue saved 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.
Domingue had a fantastic weekend, allowing a combined two goals on 61 combined shots against the Capitals and the Lightning. He's allowed only five goals in his last four appearances overall. The 27-year-old improved to 3-4-0 with a 3.07 GAA and an .898 save percentage in nine appearances. Domingue would likely get the start Tuesday in Toronto if MacKenzie Blackwood remains sidelined with an upper-body issue.
More News
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Starting back-to-back•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Frustrates Capitals in surprise win•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: In tough Saturday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Gives up one in relief•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Recalled by Devils•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Healthy and heading to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.