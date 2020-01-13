Domingue saved 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Domingue had a fantastic weekend, allowing a combined two goals on 61 combined shots against the Capitals and the Lightning. He's allowed only five goals in his last four appearances overall. The 27-year-old improved to 3-4-0 with a 3.07 GAA and an .898 save percentage in nine appearances. Domingue would likely get the start Tuesday in Toronto if MacKenzie Blackwood remains sidelined with an upper-body issue.