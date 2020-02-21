Devils' Louis Domingue: Ticketed for minors
The Devils sent Domingue to AHL Binghamton on Friday after he cleared waivers.
Domingue was held out for precautionary reasons Thursday and remains a candidate to be dealt prior to Monday's trade deadline. For now, he will head to Binghamton and await word on his fate.
