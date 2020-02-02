Play

Domingue made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars on Saturday night.

It was his first start since Jan. 14 and he looked strong. He's tutoring Mackenzie Blackwood on the ways of the blue paint, but there's only so much a guy can do behind such a challenged lineup. Domingue has a 3.57 GAA and .885 save percentage this season.

