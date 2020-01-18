Domingue (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue exited Thursday's matchup versus the Capitals with a lower-body injury, and now he'll sit out of the team's final game before the All-Star break. In his place, Cory Schneider will start versus Columbus while MacKenzie Blackwood serves as the backup.