Evangelista was traded to the Devils from the Predators on Tuesday in exchange for a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick, both in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft.

It's a bit of a surprise that the Predators are parting with Evangelista, who put up a career-high 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 81 regular-season games in 2025-26. The 24-year-old winger held out of camp last fall before signing a two-year contract, so he'll be playing for a new deal with the Devils throughout 2026-27. Expect Evangelista to slot into a middle-six role, and the playmaker should also be an option to see power-play minutes. His fantasy value gets a slight bump by moving to a stronger offense, but since his offense heavily relies on assists, he'll need to click with his new teammates quickly to make good on that upgrade in surroundings.

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