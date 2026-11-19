Evangelista scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Evangelista snapped a four-game goal drought with the tally. The 24-year-old winger's offense has been a little spotty lately -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in just three of his last 10 outings. He's at five goals, seven assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances this season. Evangelista remains in a top-six role, but he hasn't been quite as effective at setting up his Devils teammates this year as he was in Nashville last season.