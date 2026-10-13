Evangelista (illness) will not play in Tuesday's road clash against the Red Wings, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Evangelista didn't travel to Detroit with New Jersey, as he's currently getting back to 100 percent from an illness. He played in Saturday's clash against the Senators, but was limited to just 11:43 of ice time likely due to the same illness. The 24-year-old winger has been solid otherwise in the new season, compiling two goals, three points, 12 shots on net and four blocked shots across five appearances. His next chance to return will be Thursday's home game against the Rangers.