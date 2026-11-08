Evangelista tallied a goal, picked up a power-play assist, launched five shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Evangelista was a major factor in New Jersey's comeback win Saturday. He cut the team's deficit in the third period to just one score with his twine finder before helping out on a power-play goal that ultimately sent the game to overtime. With Saturday's pair of points, the 24-year-old winger is up to four goals, 10 points, 39 shots on net and 11 hits over 14 appearances this season. While there's been a bit of an adjustment period to his time with New Jersey, Evangelista has put his big-game potential on full display this season with three multi-point efforts. He remains a solid fantasy option in deep leagues given his attachment to the team's top line and second power-play unit.