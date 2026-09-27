Evangelista scored two goals in Saturday's 4-1 preseason win over the Islanders.

Evangelista opened the scoring on the power play at 6:13 of the first period, converting from the slot off a feed from Jack Hughes. He struck again just 19 seconds after Arseny Gritsyuk made it 2-0 early in the second, cleaning up a rebound at the right post to extend New Jersey's lead to three. Evangelista worked alongside Timo Meier and Nico Hischier at even strength while also occupying a spot on the Devils' top power-play unit, making his two-goal showing an encouraging conclusion to his first preseason with New Jersey. He figures to open the 2026-27 season on the first line after a 2025-26 campaign in which he posted 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) with the Predators before an offseason trade sent him to New Jersey.