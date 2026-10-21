Evangelista (illness) had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Colorado.

The forward had missed the previous three games. Evangelista had a two goals, one assist, one PPG and 12 shots in five games prior to missing the time. He's coming off a 56-point (12 goals, 44 assists) with 17 PPP (one PPG) and 176 shots in 81 games in Nashville. Evangelista skates with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier at even strength and hops the boards on the first power play unit. He's in a great spot to replicate or even better his output from last season.