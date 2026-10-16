Evangelista (illness) won't travel with the team ahead of Saturday's game against Washington, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Evangelista will be unavailable for a third consecutive matchup as he continues to deal with a fever, but the Devils are hopeful that he'll be able to return for Tuesday's game against Colorado. The 24-year-old has recorded two goals, an assist, four blocked shots, four PIM and a hit while averaging 17:13 of ice time over his first five appearances of the regular season.