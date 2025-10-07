Glendening signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Glendening attended the Devils' training camp on a professional tryout. He will probably open the 2025-26 campaign on the team's fourth line. He provided four goals, seven points, 51 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and 105 hits across 77 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay in 2024-25.