Hughes posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Hughes set up the second of Tyler Toffoli's two goals in the second period. The 20-year-old Hughes is still growing into a top-four role on the blue line, but he made strides with a season-high 24:05 of ice time Wednesday. The defenseman has two points, nine shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over six appearances.