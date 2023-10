Hughes logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Both of Hughes' assists came on the power play, setting up goals from Tyler Toffoli and Jesper Bratt in the second period. The 20-year-old Hughes has now logged helpers in three straight games, including four in his last two contests. Overall, he's up to six points (a goal and five assists) through eight games while averaging 3:50 minutes on New Jersey's top power-play unit.