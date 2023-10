Hughes was good for a power-play goal in Friday's 5-4 OT win against the Islanders.

Hughes had a familiar face assisting on his goal, as brother Jack Hughes had primary apple. His only shot on goal resulted in the goal, while adding two blocked shots in his 17:41 of ice time across 26 shifts. He has six career NHL games under his belt, with two goals and three points. He'll look to keep things going Tuesday in Montreal.