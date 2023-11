Hughes notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Hughes earned a helper on John Marino's second-period tally. The assist snapped four-game point drought. The 20-year-old blueliner has been a little streaky to begin his first full campaign. He's managed eight points, 24 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances.