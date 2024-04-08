Hughes notched an assist and added a shot on net in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Hughes provided the primary assist on the opening goal of the game. He also added one shot on net, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in 24:43 of ice time. The 22-year-old defenseman extended his point streak to seven games - one goal and six assists - but has not registered a multi-point game since March 21. With his 45 points on the season, Hughes now has the second-most by a rookie defenseman in team history.