Hughes scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Hughes' tally, set up by his older brother Jack Hughes, gave the Devils a 5-2 lead in the second period. Over the last five games, the 20-year-old Hughes has three goals and two assists, with three of those five points coming on the power play. It appears he has the edge for power-play time while Dougie Hamilton (pectoral) is out, but Simon Nemec has already seen substantial defensive assignments in his first two contests. Hughes is up to 15 points (eight on the power play), 36 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 23 appearances this season.