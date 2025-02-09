Hughes scored a goal, had one shot on net and blocked one shot in a 4-0 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Hughes rounded out the scoring at the 10:09 mark of the third period. He didn't have a point in three straight outings going into Saturday's matchup and has two goals and three helpers in his last 19 appearances. Huges will probably fall short of his 47-point display over 82 regular-season games in 2023-24 but could surpass the 30-point plateau. He has five goals and 22 points through 48 appearances this campaign.