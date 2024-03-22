Hughes delivered three power-play assists Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Jets.

He played 20:30 on the night and fired six shots. Hughes has five assists, including four with the man advantage, in his last two games. The points move him into a tie with Brock Faber of Minnesota for second in rookie scoring (38), behind Connor Bedard (54). Hughes had hit a wall in 2024, tallying 10 points, including nine assists, in 30 games prior to this mini-run. It's little surprise -- the 20-year-old defender is one season removed from an NCAA season where he played 39 games. Hughes has now played 70. His talent is undeniable, but his fatigue is real. But if the Devils keep putting him on the power play, Hughes could give you an end-of-season burst.