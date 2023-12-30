Hughes collected a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory over Ottawa on Friday.

Hughes' older brother, Jack Hughes, also recorded a tally and two helpers, which makes it the first time a pair of siblings have each contributed at least three points for the same team in a single game since Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin last accomplished that feat Dec. 15, 2017, per the NHL. It's also the first time the 20-year-old defenseman recorded at least three points in an outing, though it is the fifth multi-point contest of his rookie campaign. His offensive production did stall with a seven-game scoring drought from Dec. 10-23, but he's supplied two goals and two assists over his last two contests and is up to six markers and 20 points in 34 appearances this year.