Hughes provided a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Hughes stretched his point streak to four games with a man-advantage helper that led to the second goal of the night for captain Nico Hischier. The Devils boast the league's best power-play percentage, converting 30.3 percent of their opportunities, and the rookie defenseman is a big reason why they've been so successful. Hughes has seven goals and 15 assists -- including 11 points on the power play -- through 36 games this season.