Hughes (shoulder) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Jan. 19.

Hughes exited Monday's overtime win over the Flames due to his shoulder issue, andhead coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game that the defenseman would miss some time. Hughes will at least be unavailable through the Olympic break, but a clear timetable for his return hasn't yet been revealed. Prior to sustaining his shoulder injury, Hughes had appeared in each of the Devils' first 49 games of the regular season, racking up five goals, 21 assists, 39 blocked shots, 24 PIM and 13 hits while averaging 23:04 of ice time.