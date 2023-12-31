Hughes scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

Hughes is the second rookie defenseman in Devils history to score in three straight games, joining Barry Beck in 1977-78. He has five points (three goals, two assists) in those three games. Hughes leads all rookie defenders with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists), and he sits fourth overall in scoring among first-year players behind Connor Bedard (32 points), Adam Fantilli (23) and Marco Rossi (22). Perhaps more impressively, Hughes is averaging almost 19:59 of ice time through 35 games. He's making a big impact at just 20 years of age.