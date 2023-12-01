Hughes scored the game-winning goal Thursday in overtime in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

It was a one-timer from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush with brother Jack Hughes. And it came as a relief. The young Hughes left Thursday's game with 3:45 left in the first after he went hard into the boards on a collision during a puck race. He went into concussion protocol, and he was thankfully able to come back for the second. The goal stretched his point streak to three games and four points (two goals, two assists).