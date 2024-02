Hughes notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Hughes dropped the puck off to his older brother Jack Hughes, who went end to end for the Devils' first goal. The younger Hughes entered Tuesday on a five-game slump before earning the helper. The 20-year-old defenseman has eight goals, 19 helpers, 76 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 52 outings overall in his rookie year.