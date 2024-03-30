Hughes notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Hughes has a goal and seven helpers over his last six contests, one of his best runs of the season. The rookie defenseman is up to 41 points, 123 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 74 contests overall. Hughes continues to offer fantasy upside with a significant power-play role -- his helper Friday was his first at even strength since March 14.