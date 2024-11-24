Hughes posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Hughes has two assists over his last four contests. The 21-year-old defenseman continues to be eclipsed by Dougie Hamilton, both at even strength and on the power play. Hughes has just three assists (two on the power play) with 17 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 14 appearances this season. Hughes has talent, but until he can carve out a larger role -- he's averaging just 18:53 per game -- his fantasy upside is capped.