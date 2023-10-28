Hughes logged a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Hughes had a rough first week of the season, but he's starting to heat up. He's picked up a goal and three helpers over his last four games, accounting for all of his offense this season. The 20-year-old defenseman also has 13 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through seven contests. He led all Devils blueliners with 22:32 of ice time in this game, and he's been north of 20 minutes in four of his outings so far.