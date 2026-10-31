Hughes scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hughes opened the scoring at 5:38 of the first period. The defenseman is starting to pick up the pace with three points across his last three outings, which follows a four-game skid. For the season, Hughes is at five goals, two assists, 36 shots on net, seven blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating across 14 appearances. That would put him on pace to get back above the 40-point mark he missed out in 2025-26.