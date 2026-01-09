Hughes scored a power-play goal, recorded two blocks and had two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Hughes ended the Penguins' shutout bid early in the third period with his power-play goal. With the twine finder, he is up to five goals, 22 points, 96 shots on net and 39 blocks through 44 games this season. While he has plenty of time to catch up to the point pace necessary to match his career high of 47 points, the 22-year-old blueliner has taken a step forward in other areas. He is on pace to shatter his career high in shots on goal and blocked shots, making him a well-rounded defenseman as opposed to an offensive spear. He still holds solid value in most standard fantasy formats.