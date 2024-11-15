Hughes notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Hughes set up a Stefan Noesen tally midway through the first period. This was Hughes' second helper in 11 appearances this season, as he's struggled to generate offense after missing time early in the campaign due to a shoulder injury. The 21-year-old blueliner has added 14 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging 18:31 of ice time. The Devils' blue line is pretty deep, so Hughes may remain on the third pairing while featuring on the power play.