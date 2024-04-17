Hughes finished his rookie season with nine goals and 47 points while dressing for all 82 games.

Hughes showed off his puck-moving skills on the power play, notching 25 points on the man advantage. Similar to his brothers Quinn and Jack (shoulder), Luke is highly skilled but undersized. The 184-pound blueliner was bullied in the defensive zone to the tune of a minus-25 rating, but fantasy managers will be willing to overlook those shortcomings from the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, especially if Hughes proves capable of sustaining his point-per-game pace from the last 14 games over a longer stretch.